Natasha Conabeer passed away just hours after she was found and rushed to hospital. Picture: Facebook

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Natasha Conabeer was not a student at any of their campuses. According to UKZN spokesperson, Ashton Bodrick, 23-year-old Conabeer had applied to study at the tertiary institution in 2014, however she never followed through and formally registered.

“This, however, does not diminish the outrage we feel as the UKZN community that is primarily made up of young people like her,” Bodrick said.

In a statement issued on Monday, Bodrick said they were shocked and deeply saddened by Conabeer’s death.

“We extend out sincere condolences to her family at this difficult time. We urge law enforcement to urgently bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Conabeer died on Monday morning, just hours after she was found and rushed to hospital in a critical condition. She had been missing for almost three weeks. According to reports, she had left her flat in Florida Road to visit family in Inanda.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police opened an inquest docket at the Durban North police station. Police are awaiting the outcome of the post mortem.

"She was my only daughter. My heart is so sore," said Conabeer's mother, Rosemary.

News of Conabeer’s death has shocked many throughout the community.

Just where we were relieved that you were found. 💔Rest easy angel. Heaven awaits you. Strength to the family and friends of Natasha Conabeer. May God heal our broken hearts 😭#RIPNatasha pic.twitter.com/m9DUiMRlSN — #AmINext? (@Blonde_Mimz) September 9, 2019

another woman, gone for no damn reason. we need to keep fighting!!!!#RIPNatasha ❤ — just say they (@indiosyncratic) September 9, 2019

OMG good Lord have mercy on our nation. We cant start a week like this again? My condolences to close friends and family. As a father of a baby girl this breaks my heart. #RIPNatasha pic.twitter.com/wcxeUDhuqC — #NotOnMyWatch (@djsbu) September 9, 2019

So every weekend we will be burying a woman or child who died at the hands of a man 💔 My heart is heavy. #RipUyinene #RipNatasha #GBV #AmINext — Nomfundo (@Nommie_Ndaba) September 9, 2019

The Mercury