Natasha Conabeer passed away just hours after she was found and rushed to hospital. Picture: Facebook

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that Natasha Conabeer was not a student at any of their campuses.

According to UKZN spokesperson, Ashton Bodrick, 23-year-old Conabeer had applied to study at the tertiary institution in 2014, however she never followed through and formally registered. 

“This, however, does not diminish the outrage we feel as the UKZN community that is primarily made up of young people like her,” Bodrick said. 

In a statement issued on Monday, Bodrick said they were shocked and deeply saddened by Conabeer’s death. 

“We extend out sincere condolences to her family at this difficult time. We urge law enforcement to urgently bring the perpetrators to book,” he said. 

Conabeer died on Monday morning, just hours after she was found and rushed to hospital in a critical condition. She had been missing for almost three weeks. According to reports, she had left her flat in Florida Road to visit family in Inanda. 

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police opened an inquest docket at the Durban North police station. Police are awaiting the outcome of the post mortem. 

"She was my only daughter. My heart is so sore," said Conabeer's mother, Rosemary.

News of Conabeer’s death has shocked many throughout the community. 

The Mercury