National Freedom Party set to announce its readiness for elective conference

Durban - The National Freedom Party (NFP) is set to announce its state of readiness for the 2024 elections this week, and whether it will hold an elective conference this year. This follows the NFP’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Durban at the weekend.

The gathering of the NFP’s top brass was described as both fruitful and robust by the party’s Canaan Mdletshe. “This was a special NWC meeting that had to thoroughly look at the decisions that had been taken by the National Executive Committee and the members understood the importance of the gathering,” he said. Mdletshe added that all the items set for discussion were thoroughly looked into by the party leadership during the weekend gathering.

“We had five burning issues that needed to be addressed in the meeting, including our state of readiness for next year’s election and we were able to deal with all of them,” Mdletshe stressed. He pointed out that following the meeting they were discussing how the decisions taken at the weekend gathering would be communicated. Mdletshe would not divulge if the party was going to hold an elective conference, but he confirmed that the item had been among the matters that were discussed.