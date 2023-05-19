National Freedom Party top brass to meet in Durban this weekend

Durban - The National Freedom Party (NFP) leadership is set to meet this weekend to discuss, among other items, how it will participate in next year’s elections. The NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe confirmed that the meeting will take place in Durban, although he would not specify the venue.

He indicated that the meeting would rectify the decisions that had been taken at the recent meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC). “We had an NEC meeting this past Monday, in which important matters were discussed that have to do with the NFP, with certain decisions taken that are in the party’s best interest,” said Mdletshe. While it is suspected that one of the decisions taken at the NFP NEC meeting was to hold an elective conference to elect new leaders to spearhead the elections campaign, Mdletshe would not be drawn to comment on this.

The party has not had a leader since its founding president Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi died in September 2021 and since then the party has seen squabbles among senior members. Asked whether the NFP would participate in next year’s elections, Mdletshe said: “It is not a question of whether, because we definitely are participating in the elections next year.” According to him, the party plans to double its support in the form of votes in the 2024 elections.