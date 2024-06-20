National Teachers’ Union welcomes new education MEC’s

The National Teachers’ Union (NATU) has called on the new MEC’s for education in the different provinces to work with labour unions in improving education outcomes. In a statement welcoming the appointment of the different MECs in the different provinces, it said has noted, with anticipated optimism, the appointments of the (MEC’s) for Education made by the newly inaugurated Premiers in the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

It said NATU appreciates the speed with which the Premiers have acted to appoint their Executive Councils and ensure that the 7th administration starts working without any further delay. Siphosihle Emmanuel Hlomuka was appointed on Tuesday as the new MEC for education in KwaZulu-Natal. “Hlomuka has no traceable experience of governance in the education sector, he is not new in governance, as he has previously served as MEC for Transport, Community Safety And Liaison during the 6th administration in the province.

“We hope and trust that he will bring this experience to the Education sector, as he now takes over the reins of the biggest provincial education department in the country with an excellent National School Certificate (NSC) pass rate at 86,4% as of 2023. “Thus, we are optimistic that the MEC will work cooperatively with all stakeholders to advance the agenda of education in the province,” it said. The union said it was also encouraged and comforted in the knowledge of the Honourable Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli, himself a former teacher and school principal, who understands the complexities of the sector, particularly the hardships faced by teachers.