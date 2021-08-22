NatJOINTS on high alert following threats to shut down the country

DURBAN – The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has called on community police forums and related sub-forums to work with the police to mobilise the community against any form of lawlessness. This comes after threats to shut down the country on Monday, August 23.

In a media statement released by the structure said law enforcement agencies are on high alert and through NatJOINTS they have put measures in place to ensure the safety and security of South Africans. “The NatJOINTS is aware of inflammatory messages on various social media platforms advocating for violence. Those behind these messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages. Equally, a different set of messages is also doing the rounds where people are mobilising to respond to the supposed shutdown,” it said. The intelligence structure urged the public not to respond to calls for violence and criminality, and discouraged them from participating in activities that seek to defy the rule of law and undermine the authority of the state.

“Law-abiding citizens should be at ease knowing that the NatJOINTS is not taking these threats lightly. Security forces are on high alert and ready to maintain stability in the country, and ensure the safety and security of South Africans. “The NatJOINTS reminds the public that South Africa is still on adjusted alert level 3 Lockdown, and calls for maximum adherence to the regulations and Covid-19 health protocols,” they stated. Meanwhile, #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile was recently arrested in connection with the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. He is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.