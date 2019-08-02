Durban - THE SA Navy’s support vessel, SAS Drakensberg, left for Mozambique yesterday with a load of humanitarian aid for flood victims following the devastation left by Cyclone Idai. When the cyclone hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi on March 21, it destroyed everything in its wake.

It was reportedly the deadliest tropical cyclone in the south-west Indian Ocean.

Beira, which is one of Mozambique’s largest cities, was one of the worst-hit areas.

The SA Air Force (SAAF) helicopters were requested to be part of the rescue operation. They helped with the rescue of 167 people and reunited several families, chief of joint operations Lieutenant-General Barney Hlatshwayo said.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged international donors to assist.

South Africa donated R135million to the governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi to help rescue and rebuild infrastructure.

Four months after Cyclone Idai, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) with the assistance of the SA Navy, was once again offering assistance to Mozambique (Beira) with more donations.

The SAS Drakensberg had been loaded with tons of donations since Saturday at the Naval Base Durban to undertake the humanitarian assistance mission in Mozambique.

The SA Navy support vessel set sail yesterday to deliver the first load of these donations, aimed at assisting the victims of floods.

According to the officer commanding SAS Drakensberg Captain Lotto Mabula, the operation would be performed more than once due to the number of donations that still needed to be transported to Beira.

Hlatshwayo wished the soldiers a safe journey, as the ship set sail. He said “our soldiers are doing an excellent job and I am proud of them”.

He expressed his solidarity with the people of Mozambique and said “our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have lost loved ones and their livelihoods.

“We as soldiers of the SA National Defence Force stand ready to assist the people of Mozambique so that they can rebuild their lives after this natural disaster.”

