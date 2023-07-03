Independent Online
Nazareth Baptist Church festivities begin without a hitch in Inanda, north of Durban

Thousands of Shembe Church devotees walked through the Durban CBD to Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday where the first annual eThekwini Prayer was held ahead of the 2024 elections. Picture: Supplied.

Published 5h ago

Durban - The leadership of the Nazareth Baptist Church, also known as the Shembe Church, say one of the biggest gatherings, the Annual Holy July Festival, has started well and without any difficulties.

The gathering, also known as the “Mdedele Angene” festival, began on Saturday, and according to church spokesperson Thokozani Mncwabe everything has so far proceeded without incident as there was proper planning for it. The gathering is at Ebuhleni in Inanda, north of Durban.

“We had the Minister of Police Bheki Cele on Saturday when the gathering officially began, and the activities will continue throughout the month,” said Mncwabe.

He explained that a range of activities would be undertaken during the month, including:

  • Gathering of an equivalent of reeds by maidens to be presented to the church leader
  • Administration of hundreds of weddings and baptisms
  • Confirmation of engagements

Mncwabe added that church members would be able to offer the leader, Inkosi Mduduzi “Nyazilwezulu” Shembe, gifts during the month.

“So you see, it is a very important gathering and July is a very busy month to us in the Nazareth Baptist Church,” Mncwabe said.

The gathering comes two weeks after members of the church held a prayer for peace at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, a gathering which was preceded by a walk from King Dinuzulu Park through the city before reaching the stadium. The Nazareth Baptist Church was formed in 1911, and boasts one of the largest memberships in South Africa.

THE MERCURY

