Nearly 100 000 pupils to participate in Winter classes to improve performance, says KZN Education

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will be conducting the Winter Classes Programme to improve the performance of pupils from Monday, June 26 to Wednesday July 7. The department said on Sunday that the programme will take place in all the 12 districts and will include residential camps, clustered walk-ins and stand-alone walk-in camps.

“There are 1 001 winter school centres throughout the province of KwaZulu-Natal and 98 975 learners will participate in the programme.” According to the department the programme will target poorly performing and high risk schools, progressed pupils, deep rural schools and non-viable schools with pupils at risk. “Each district will target learning areas where their results analysis show signs of underperformance.”

Head of department (HOD) Nathi Ngcobo said the department has also finished the preparation for the Spring Classes, which will take place from October 2-6, 2023. “Our performance in the 2022 National Senior Certificate Examinations results, as exciting as it was, meant that we need to work extra hard to ensure that we continue on an upward trajectory as the Department of Education in KZN,” he said. The Department said this Winter School Programme comes on the heels of the Districts Support Visits by the HOD and members of top management.