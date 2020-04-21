Need to boost your immune system? Here's how

Durban - The days are getting cooler and that can only mean one thing, change of season! As we head into the colder months of the year, communities are advised to boost their immune systems to help fight against the cold and flu. With the country also on lockdown as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, it's an important time to keep healty. "If we do catch Covid-19, our immune system is responsible for fighting it. By boosting our immune system, we can keep strong and healthy, and in so doing, strengthen our defence against the global pandemic we find ourselves in the midst of," Owner and Founder of The Harvest Table, Catherine Clark, said. Clark offers 5 ways to strengthen your defence against COVID-19 and boost your immune system: Hit snooze on that panic button: When you stressed, your immune system's ability to fight off antigens is reduced, making you more susceptible to infections. So, if you feeling a little stressed, consciously take time out to employ some calming or relaxing stress-reduction techniques. Look after your gut: Did you know that good immunity starts in your gut? Consider adding bone broth to you diet as it ensures a well-functioning digestive system as it assists to seal up any holes, healing the lining, and nourishing the gut with important nutrients. You can make your own bone broth or buy Bone Broth powder which you can add to everything from soups and stews to water and even your morning coffee!

Consume immune-boosting vitamins: Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin well known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system. Consider eating foods rich in vitamin C like oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, strawberries, bell peppers, spinach, kale and broccoli. Alternatively you can supplement with Blueberry Powder (freeze- dried blueberries) which is packed full of vitamin C and antioxidants, making this booster pure dynamite. Be wary of synthetic vitamin C supplements that could upset your system, rather look for natural sources.

Take anti-viral supplements: Maitake mushroom’s (a mushroom that grows wild in parts of Japan, China, and North America) antiviral properties were in confirmed by both the National Cancer Institute and the Japan Institute of Health in 1992. Maitake mushrooms are rich in antioxidants, beta-glucans, vitamins B and C, copper, potassium, fibre, minerals and amino acids and are known for their positive overall effect on immunity.

Modulate your immune system: Modulating your immune system is the regulatory adjustment of the immune system. Astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant carotenoid, plays a major role in modulating the immune response. Astaxanthin is found in a product known as Collagen.X and is 6000 times stronger than vitamin C, in terms of its antioxidant properties.

Clark said while the suggestions are not guaranteed to prevent you from contracting the virus, they are certainly ways you can keep your body in tiptop shape and ready face and fight whatever comes it’s way.

"In addition to supplementing your diet, continue to implement all you’ve been taught about sanitisation and social distancing and together we can weather the Covid-19 storm,” she said.

The Mercury