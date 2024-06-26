Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Nehawu 'disappointed’ with the closure of treasury Durban office by new KZN finance MEC

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, said he was demonstrating his commitment to ensuring effective spending of the legislature’s budget. Picture:Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, said he was demonstrating his commitment to ensuring effective spending of the legislature’s budget. Picture:Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers

Published 3h ago

Share

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has written to new KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers to voice its displeasure with how its Durban office was closed.

In a letter sent to Rodgers which “The Mercury” has seen, the ANC-aligned union said any streamlining or realignment should be undertaken through formal bargaining structures. It was concerned with the “undermining of collective bargaining”, it said.

“We want to express our disappointment in the manner in which your office has handled this process without appreciating the existence of critical players and stakeholders within the department.

“It is with great shock that we learnt through the media platform about the decision to close down the Durban offices without being informed of such a decision through appropriate structures of bargaining, particularly of the future of those workers who were occupying those offices,” read the letter.

The union said it is advising the office of the MEC to follow proper channels with his decision to close the Durban offices.

Rodgers, in closing the Durban office, said he was demonstrating his commitment to ensuring effective spending of the legislature’s budget.

Rodgers said the closure of the leased offices would save the KZN treasury an estimated R1 million a year.

These funds will be directed to other strategic service delivery needs of the department in supporting the province.

The Mercury

Related Topics:

unionsnehawunational treasurydurbanmunicipality