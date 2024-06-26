Nehawu 'disappointed’ with the closure of treasury Durban office by new KZN finance MEC

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has written to new KZN Finance MEC Francois Rodgers to voice its displeasure with how its Durban office was closed. In a letter sent to Rodgers which “The Mercury” has seen, the ANC-aligned union said any streamlining or realignment should be undertaken through formal bargaining structures. It was concerned with the “undermining of collective bargaining”, it said.

“We want to express our disappointment in the manner in which your office has handled this process without appreciating the existence of critical players and stakeholders within the department. “It is with great shock that we learnt through the media platform about the decision to close down the Durban offices without being informed of such a decision through appropriate structures of bargaining, particularly of the future of those workers who were occupying those offices,” read the letter. The union said it is advising the office of the MEC to follow proper channels with his decision to close the Durban offices.

Rodgers, in closing the Durban office, said he was demonstrating his commitment to ensuring effective spending of the legislature’s budget. Rodgers said the closure of the leased offices would save the KZN treasury an estimated R1 million a year. These funds will be directed to other strategic service delivery needs of the department in supporting the province.