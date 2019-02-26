South Africa – Johannesburg – TVET College 22 February 19 No students on sight at Soweto TVET college as NEHAWU strike enters second week Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News (ANA)

DURBAN - National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has threatened to intensify its strike that has crippled Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country. The strike started more than a week ago and talks between the union and the Department of Higher Education and Training last week failed to reach a resolution.

Nehawu’s regional secretary in eThekwini, Ayanda Zulu, said the strike will continue and intensify.

“Together with the South African Students Congress leaders and students, we will make sure that no academic programmes resume before Minister Naledi Pandor meets the teachers and students’ demands,” said Zulu.

The union called the strike over the unfair treatment of its staff members, including that they were underpaid.

Students have since joined the strike because they feel that the curriculum at TVET colleges was not useful and the sector was not taken seriously enough.

Pandor said the disruptions have a direct and negative impact on the registration process and the success of students.

Cosatu expressed its support for the strike but urged the parties to find a solution.

Meanwhile, eight members of Nehawu have been released on R1000 bail each after they were arrested on Friday afternoon during a protest in Durban.

- THE MERCURY