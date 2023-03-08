Nehawu vows to continue with its strike

Durban - The strike at KwaZulu-Natal hospitals is being spearheaded by National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members and the union has vowed to continue with the protest until its demands are met. On Monday the Labour Court dismissed an appeal by Nehawu to stop an interdict on its wage strike. But Nehawu said it had appealed against the court order and would remain on strike until its latest appeal was dismissed.

There were reports of protests at Edendale and Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The KZN Department of Health said the strike was illegal. Nehawu’s KZN provincial deputy secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said they would continue to strike until their 10% wage demand was met.

“The Labour Court ruled against us. But we have appealed against this ruling and are legally allowed to strike until such time our appeal has been dismissed. “We will continue to fight for our members who have not received an increase since 2019,” Nxumalo said. They were offered a 3% wage increase in 2022, which they refused.

“We rejected the wage offer of 3%, but the government implemented it. Now the employer is telling us they want to negotiate a new wage increase for the 2023/24 financial year. “We are not in agreement with this; we are saying that the government must return to the negotiating table to finish the previous year’s negotiations,” he said. Nxumalo said their demands were simple.

“We want a 10% increase, a 2.5% housing allowance, and a bursary scheme for the children of our members.” Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa KZN acting provincial secretary Mbali Sabela said they had not joined the strike. “We are still following processes to issue a notice of intention to strike. We will not engage in an unprotected strike as we can’t afford for any of our members’ jobs to be at risk. So we will follow due processes before embarking on any strike activity,” Sabela said.

Sabela added that they supported Nehawu’s demands. “We are in agreement with the 10% wage increase. We are also disappointed that the government is planning to take away a R1 000 gratuity payment implemented in 2021. “The government is not providing a liveable wage increase. We have to just look at the cost of living, fuel is going up, food prices are going up and electricity is going up, but salaries are not.”