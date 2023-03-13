Nehawu vows to intensify strike action

Durban - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said workers would continue with their strike in a more intensified manner from today(Monday). This as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said it had increased security at health facilities, despite minimal disruptions at the weekend.

Nehawu’s statement comes despite a judgment pending today over the union’s appeal to the Labour Court against a court interdict from the Department of Public Service and Administration against their strike. Nehawu said they remained resolute in their fight for a 10% wage increase. “We met the employer on March 10-11 through facilitation, where we presented our issues. The employer replied that they were not averse to the process.

“To our dismay, the negotiators of the employer made a U-turn when we thought that we were registering progress by indicating they were no longer interested in negotiating a settlement agreement to resolve the impasse. “The employer demanded we must drop the dispute process and return to the council to engage in the 2023/24 public service wage negotiations.” Nehawu said the 2022/23 offer was still in dispute, hence their strike. “We could not jump into a new wage bargaining round for 2023/24 when the employer has effectively just unilaterally imposed a wage cut of 4% on the pay packet of an average public servant.”

KZN Department of Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said that at the weekend the situation was calm at KZN health facilities after major disruptions last week. “There were signs of returning to normalcy in most affected healthcare facilities, except for those such as KwaMashu (Community Health Centre), and (General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital), where a low number of health workers pitched up for work.” Simelane added that health workers were prohibited from striking.

“Workers may embark on protest action only if they do that which is within the parameters of the law. “Although workers have a right to protest, those who are classified as essential workers are prohibited to go on strike due to the nature and sensitivity of their work and responsibilities. “Striking workers must not tamper with other workers’ rights not to strike.”

KZN Health Department spokesperson Mdu Ncalane said they were working with the police, law enforcement and increased security personnel to ensure there were no disruptions at health facilities. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, speaking on behalf of the KZN executive council, said they were extremely concerned about the level of destruction witnessed at some facilities. “It is clear that there are criminal elements in the manner that these protest actions are taking place.