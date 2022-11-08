Neighbours living in fear after 6 men gunned down in Clermont shooting

Durban - Residents are living in fear in an informal settlement in Clermont where six men were murdered last Friday. Police Minister Bheki Cele recently visited Clermont township, where he hosted an imbizo with members of the community aimed at tackling the high crime rate in the area.

However, residents said yesterday they were living in fear as crime in the area had not abated and the murders of the six men, who are believed to be from the Eastern Cape, had shocked them. The men were murdered in a one-room shack in the settlement, and when The Mercury visited yesterday, blood was still visible at the entrance. There was one survivor. A neighbour, also from the Eastern Cape, said he was not at home when the shooting happened but was shaken when he arrived home and found out about it.

“When I arrived, I helped the neighbours who were taking the bodies outside,” he said. When asked if he knew the neighbours, he said two of the men were from the area while it is believed that the other four were visiting. He added that he heard that the men were taking drugs, but he could not confirm if this was true.

He said the area was not safe and he would move if he had the means to. “If it was not for work, I wouldn’t be staying here. In this place you always hear gunshots at night and mostly on the streets on weekends. This place is not safe. The government and police should play their role and find the perpetrators,” he added. Another close neighbour said she heard gunshots, and when they reached the scene the victims were already dead.

“I was shaken to come across six bodies. We are now scared, I’ve never seen something like this,” she said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects had not yet been apprehended and pleaded for those with relevant information to come forward. “Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit are appealing to members of the community to come forward with information that will assist them in arresting those behind the killing of six people at Clermont,” said Naicker.