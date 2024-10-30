Netcare St Anne’s Hospital bags global award for stroke care excellence

The award, presented at the 16th World Stroke Congress held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, reflects the hospital's commitment to emergency stroke management, making it the only facility in the Msunduzi district to receive this recognition.

The hospital’s achievement underscores the dedication of its medical team, who employ advanced protocols to ensure the swift diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients.

“Any suspected stroke should be treated with severe urgency and emergency medical attention, as once a stroke occurs, the person starts losing an average of 1.9 million brain cells per minute.”

Sharon Singh, the general manager at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital, expressed pride in the team’s work. “We are honoured to be part of the global community of stroke centres working every day to improve the quality of stroke treatment.”

The WSO Angels Initiative reports that every half-hour, a person who could have been saved from stroke either dies or suffers lasting damage due to inadequate stroke care. With this recognition, Netcare St Anne’s Hospital is set apart as a facility where “early recognition of stroke symptoms is treated as a priority,” Sacoor said.

“We are grateful for the leadership, expertise, and dedication to stroke care, striving to do the best for each patient, and the hope this signifies for the community of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and beyond that we serve”, Singh said.