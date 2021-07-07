Netcare uMhlanga Hospital warns public against job scams

DURBAN - NETCARE uMhlanga Hospital has warned the public to be vigilant about job scams that use the hospital's name. It alleged that criminals are offering jobs on social media platforms or via SMS, WhatsApp or email using the hospital;s name.

Hospital manager Sara Nayager said the advertisements or messages claiming that Netcare was seeking to interview general workers, drivers, administrators and receptionists as well as security and laundry staff were false. She said that the name of Netcare uMhlanga Hospital was being fraudulently used in the scam advertisements with the aim of soliciting money from the public. Nayager said the scam artists asked the applicants to send payment as a part of their application, with a promise of employment at the hospital. They were then defrauded of their money.

She said Netcare did not recruit or advertise jobs, learnerships and internships in that manner. “We urge the public to be vigilant about any such offers, as they do not originate from Netcare. Members of the public can contact the Netcare Human Resources Shared Services Centre on 086 022 5547 to find out whether a job or training opportunity is legitimate,” said Nayager. Furthermore, Nayager recommended that the individuals who had been scammed should report it to the SAPS.