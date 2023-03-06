Network challenges prevent eThekwini residents from purchasing prepaid electricity tokens

Durban - eThekwini Municipality alerted residents on Monday that the City was aware that customers were unable to buy prepaid electricity tokens. In a statement on Monday, the city said customers were unable to buy prepaid electricity tokens from third party vendors including banking apps due to a network challenge.

“Technicians are currently working on restoring the network. We will provide an update as soon as the network is back online,” it said. The City said municipal vending sites were active and operational. The municipality advised customers to visit the following customer service centres for the purchase of prepaid electricity tokens:

Mpumalanga;

Pinetown;

Clermont,

KwaDabeka;

Kingsburgh;

Hillcrest;

oThongathi;

Isipingo;

Rotunda;

uMhlanga; and

Florence Mkhize Building. Residents took to social media sharing their issues and concerns on the City’s Facebook page. One resident said: “The funny thing is you say we must go to our nearest office yet they are also off-line… We have been sitting without electricity since yesterday due to this problem. I have a 72-year-old mom who is sickly and dependent on an oxygen machine. Her back-up cylinder is now empty with no guarantee of when another one will be available due to load shedding. This is absolutely sickening.” Several residents said they had experienced this issue often.