New ActionSA leader in KZN Zwakele Mncwango says criminals should be barred from politics

Durban - Newly elected leader of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango, has called on political parties to screen the people they deploy to parliament, provincial legislatures, and municipalities. Mncwango said parties should stop deploying criminals and hitmen as public representatives as well as those cannot read documents.

“Parties need to screen the people (it deploys public representatives). We can’t have a situation where hitmen are deployed as public representatives, it so embarrassing, we can’t have that,” said Mncwango. He said it was also important not to deploy people who cannot read documents, saying, “how can you hold the (officials to account) when the person cannot read the documents.” “We need people who will not go there to say ’agree“ on the agenda being discussed, ” said Mncwango in his maiden speech shortly after being unveiled as the new provincial ActionSA chairperson on Monday.

The position became vacant after the party disbanded its structure in the province amid concerns of instability. Mncwango’s joining ActionSA is considered to be the worst kept secret, as it emerged immediately after he resigned from the DA a few weeks ago, that he would be joining the party. At the time Mncwango denied the reports but confirmed he was holding talks with ActionSA.

