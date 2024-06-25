New born baby found dead in a bin bag

Paramedics and reaction officers were dispatched to Tea Estate in Kwazulu Natal on Tuesday morning after a baby was found in a bin bag. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, Prem Balram, their operations centre received a call for assistance early in the morning, providing a vague location off the main road approximately seven kilometres from the Verulam CBD.

“The caller informed the controller on duty that three men with five five dogs were sifting through bin bags for recycling material when they discovered a baby dumped on a dirt road, ” Balram said. They reported to neighbours who immediately contacted RUSA. “Paramedics & Reaction Officers converged on the area and after a brief search located the scene. A newborn baby girl was found in a black big bag. Paramedics found that the baby was unresponsive & declared her deceased at 09:07. Reaction Officers are attempting to track the mother,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IOL reported that a family gathering turned tragic for an Ulundi family after a toddler was found dead in a pit latrine. The incident took place in Mkhazane village in Ulundi. The victim was two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula.

Newborn baby found dead In a bin bag in the Tea Estate, KwaZulu-Natal. Following the tragedy, the KZN MEC of Social Development, Mbali Shinga, conveyed her most heartfelt condolences to the family and is expected to pay a visit to them on Tuesday. The department said the toddler disappeared at the weekend during a family gathering while playing in the homestead. “Amid the joyful chaos, his mother only realised the toddler was missing later in the day, triggering an immediate and desperate search by the family and neighbours.