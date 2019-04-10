The new Indian Consul-General in Durban, Anish Rajan.

DURBAN - The days of visitors from India visiting only Cape Town, Sun City and Kruger National Park must come to an end, says New Delhi’s latest representative in Durban Anish Rajan. He said Indian tourists must add to their itinerary the Nelson Mandela museum in the Eastern Cape, the Drakensberg and Mahatma Gandhi places of interest in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, and the national parks and nature reserves in the Free State.

Rajan said he was committed to increasing bilateral trade as well as social and cultural relations between South Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

The 10th consul-general of India in Durban since May 1984, Rajan said he had started a market study to understand the potential for enhanced export of Indian goods and services to his consular district, which includes KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Free State.

“I am working with local partners and various other stakeholders, such as provincial trade and investment agencies, to explore two-way trade opportunities.

“I will also be knocking on the doors of the mayors of the three provinces that fall under my responsibility to explain to them that India, which is wholly on course to become a global powerhouse, has much to offer.

“I am looking at a win-win situation. There must be import and export of goods and services between India and KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape, he said, adding that two-way tourism was an enormous opportunity.”

Rajan shares office space with his wife, Kajari Biswas, who has been appointed as the head of chancery. She will act as consul-general when he is out of the office. The couple have a 5-year-old son.

It had always been Rajan’s dream to join the Indian Foreign Service because he was interested in international relations. He was accepted in 2007.

Rajan has served in the Indian Embassies in Cairo (2009 to 2011) and Abu Dhabi (2011 to 2012) and in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Division at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi (2012 to 2016).

Before moving to Durban, Rajan served as the Representative of India in Ramallah in Palestine (2016 to now).

Since his arrival in Durban three weeks ago, Rajan has kept a punishing schedule.

Among other engagements, he has hosted the Indian vice-admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, met officials from the Department of International Relations from eThekwini Municipality, attended IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s wife Princess Irene’s funeral, met the Gandhi Development Trust which organises the annual commemoration of Gandhi’s Salt March and been hosted at a welcome reception by the 1860 Heritage centre in association with the Act Foundation of South Africa.

THE MERCURY