New Covid-19 strain puts the brake on international travel

Durban - THE spread of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in the country has raised international concern, with some countries suspending flights to and from South Africa. The announcement of the new Covid-19 mutation came two weeks after the start of the second wave. The UK has also been impacted by travel bans due to a different variant of the virus being found there. Switzerland and Turkey announced the flights suspensions for South Africa on Sunday, while Israel said it had closed its borders to all foreign travellers including those from South Africa. Reuters reported that Tunisia and El Savador had also suspended all air travel with Britain and South Africa. El Salvador has banned travellers who have been the UK or South Africa in the past 30 days or whose flights included a layover in those countries. A statement posted yesterday on the Embassy of Israel in South Africa Facebook said: “Due to the development of the new Covid virus and as part of the Israeli government's decision, the entry of non-Israeli citizens from all countries around the world will be prohibited with effect from Wednesday (December 23), with exception of Aliya.”

In Switzerland, the Federal Council announced an entry ban for people from Great Britain and South Africa.

The council said it made the decision to prevent the spread of the mutated virus which it believes to be a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

“All people who have entered the country since December 14, 2020 must be quarantined for 10 days,” said the council.

For people living in Great Britain or South Africa who are currently in Switzerland, an exemption from the flight ban for the journey home was being examined, said the council.

“The same applies to people living in Switzerland who are currently in both countries. However, it is imperative to ensure that infections can be prevented during these return journeys.”

A notice was posted on the Turkish Embassy in South Africa’s social media page that, in order to curb the further spread of Covid-19, flights from South Africa to Turkey had been temporarily suspended, as of Sunday.

Turkey’s Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, tweeted that both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure had issued an instruction that flights from England, Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa be suspended temporarily.

The embassy advised those who had purchased airline tickets to Turkey to get in touch with airline companies directly to make enquires.

“Our citizens temporarily in South Africa and affected by the suspension of flights will be able to reach our embassy at [email protected]”

Meanwhile, Martina Fietz, the deputy German government spokesperson, tweeted that because of the reported Covid-19 mutation, the federal government intended to restrict travel options between Great Britain, South Africa and Germany.

“A regulation is currently being drawn up,” said Fietz.

In a statement at the weekend, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD) said the new variant of the virus had been identified in almost 200 samples collected from over 50 different health facilities in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The institute said the new variant was different from the others that were circulating in South Africa because it has multiple mutations (changes) in the spike protein.

The spike protein is the very important part of the virus that binds to the receptor on the cells inside the body and that is also the main target for many of the antibodies produced during infection or after vaccination.

“Work is being done to understand what effect these mutations have on the behaviour of the virus and our body’s response to it - particularly whether it makes the virus spread more easily, whether it might lead to more severe Covid-19, and whether the virus can evade our immune response,” said the NICD.

The Mercury