New eThekwini meter reading system will ensure correct billing, curb water losses

The eThekwini Municipality says it is working to ensure that customers are billed correctly for the services they use. In a statement during a media briefing on Wednesday, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said in an effort to curb water losses and ensure that residents are billed correctly, the municipality commenced with a new meter reading contract on the December 13, 2023.

Furthermore, he added, two new meter reading platforms were also commissioned and implemented in the same period. “The platforms bring improved technology where readings obtained and captured into the hand-held terminals are also photographed with a time and date stamp. All meters found and read during the reading cycle are also logged on GPS for future location by the meter reading and maintenance teams,” he said. Kaunda said all readings obtained are audited within the platforms that have business intelligence built into it to ensure readings being sent to Revenue Management System for billing are accurate and reflect the true consumption of the customer.