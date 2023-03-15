New finish venue announced for the 2023 Comrades Marathon down run

Durban – A joint statement by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and Moses Mabhida Stadium announced, on Wednesday, that this year’s Comrades Marathon down run has a new finish venue. The finish of the 2023 Comrades Marathon to be held on Sunday, June 11, returns to the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium after a seven-year break, said the statement.

“The world-famous 90km ultramarathon will not end at the Moses Mabhida Stadium (MMS), as was the case in the 2018 and 2022 down runs. This is due to the Comrades race date returning to its traditional date of the second Sunday in June, from the previously held August date,” it said. The statement said the traditional June date had already been allocated by MMS to the hosting of the 2023 COSAFA Cup. It said, as a result, the return to Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium was a necessary move. CMA race director Rowyn James said Kingsmead Stadium is the preferred finish venue for this year’s down run as the venue is accustomed to hosting the Comrades Marathon and the revised route should be an easy transition for the runners.

“We would like to thank the team at MMS for partnering with CMA during the 2018 and 2022 races, and we look forward to hosting our athletes on Sunday, June 11,” said James. Vusi Mazibuko, the head of the Stadia and Facilities Unit, said MMS valued its association with the Comrades Marathon as their finish venue of choice during the 2018 and 2022 Comrades down runs. “This race is not just a proudly KZN event but one of international significance; and it continues to attract the world’s best ultra-runners to our shores and maintain Durban’s status as South Africa’s sporting playground,” he said.