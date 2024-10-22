New initiative by Sanral aims to uplift black businesses in construction

The initiative, launched on Monday in Durban and Richards Bay, seeks to bolster the participation of these contractors in Sanral’s construction and maintenance projects, with a specific focus on emerging contractors within the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) grades 5CE and higher.

The South African National Road Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has introduced a nationwide Contractor Development Programme (CDP) aimed at empowering black contractors, including African, Coloured, and Indian businesses.

Sanral's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Lehlohonolo Memeza, explained that the CDP aims to promote equity ownership, capacity building, and the sustainability of black businesses.

“Through our Contractor Development Programme, Sanral aims to foster an inclusive environment where emerging contractors can thrive. This initiative is a vital step toward levelling the playing field, ensuring that opportunities for growth and development are accessible to all,” said Memeza.

According to Sanral, the programme is designed to support under represented groups such as women, youth, people with disabilities, and military veterans, enabling their participation in the construction sector.