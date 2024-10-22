New initiative by Sanral aims to uplift black businesses in construction

The South African National Road Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has introduced a nationwide Contractor Development Programme (CDP) aimed at empowering black contractors, including African, Coloured, and Indian businesses.
The initiative, launched on Monday in Durban and Richards Bay, seeks to bolster the participation of these contractors in Sanral’s construction and maintenance projects, with a specific focus on emerging contractors within the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) grades 5CE and higher.
Sanral's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Lehlohonolo Memeza, explained that the CDP aims to promote equity ownership, capacity building, and the sustainability of black businesses.
“Through our Contractor Development Programme, Sanral aims to foster an inclusive environment where emerging contractors can thrive. This initiative is a vital step toward levelling the playing field, ensuring that opportunities for growth and development are accessible to all,” said Memeza.
According to Sanral, the programme is designed to support under represented groups such as women, youth, people with disabilities, and military veterans, enabling their participation in the construction sector.
Memeza emphasized the programme's role in transforming the industry, saying: “By empowering black businesses, we not only enhance our projects but also contribute to economic stability and community upliftment.”
The CDP will provide training, mentorship, financial assistance, and support to contractors, targeting CIDB grades 5 to 7, while also including recently upgraded grades 8 and 9.
Wonder Jaca from the Black Business Federation praised Sanral’s initiative, calling it “a good opportunity for small players who are grade 5 to 7 to maximise their participation on Sanral projects.”
With this initiative, Sanral says it aims to address skills shortages and ensure a more inclusive and representative construction sector.
