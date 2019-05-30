Newly appointed health MEC in KZN, Nomagugu Simelane-Zungu made an unannounced visit to the Northdale Hospital in PMB Pictures: Supplied

DURBAN - Newly appointed MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, made an unannounced visit to Pietermaritzburg's Northdale Hospital on Thursday morning. During her visit, Simelane-Zulu said she wanted an electronic filing system to be installed at health facilities across the province, so that patients do not wait on benches for a long time before they receive medical attention. She further expressed her disquiet about how patient records are kept.

“When you walk around the hospital you realise that the institution is slightly old, which might need renovations here and there. I will be getting a briefing from the acting HOD, on what the plans are for this institution. The one thing that concerns me is the issue of admissions. We are still on paper admissions, and when you look at how the system is actually done, it’s not convincing that we were able to deal with it thoroughly. Of course, the Department had tried in the past two years to put in a new IT system, and there were challenges. So, we are going to have a proper briefing in relation to that and see what else can be done," she said.





Simelane-Zulu said in this day and age, one of the things needed, is to be able to do better is to move towards a paperless society.

"It is much quicker. And it makes things much better rather than to have a clustered room full of papers. We are going to work on that," she said.

She vowed that she’ll be making more surprise visits at health facilities, especially those that she has received complaints about.

“This was my first visit as a member of the executive, in my second day at work. I will be doing a number of visits in hospitals and clinics. We will be having drive-throughs from time to time, depending on where we are, and what we are doing," she said.

Commenting on the lack of certain resources at the hospital, including beds and staff, she said she will sit down with her department and see how they can work to resolve the issues.

"What I do know is that the department has serious challenges when it comes to finances. We are unable at any point to take a decision to extend the hospital or build another one, so you need to creatively work with what you have. We will go back with management and work on what the problem is, and find other ways of assisting," she said.

THE MERCURY