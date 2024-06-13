Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Independent Online | Mercury
Search IOL
IOLThe MercuryNewsWorldBusinessSportGoodlifeNetworkOpinionEnvironment
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, June 13, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

New leadership elected by DA KZN in the provincial legislature

DA KZN has elected new leadership in the provincial legislature.

DA KZN has elected new leadership in the provincial legislature.

Published 5h ago

Share

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson has announced the election of new leadership in the provincial legislature for the 7th term.

DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers has been elected as the new caucus leader, Mmabatho Tembe has been deployed as the new caucus chairperson, while Hannah Winkler is the new deputy chief whip.

Macpherson said by virtue of there being no contestation for the leadership positions, this is evidence of a united and focused team who will lead the DA into the crucial term where they may possibly co-govern the province through a government of provincial unity.

“In time to come, the caucus leader, Francois Rodgers, will nominate his chief whip in consultation with the Provincial Executive Committee. The DA in KZN congratulates this leadership team and the members of the provincial caucus as they embark on the crucial task of rescuing KwaZulu-Natal,” he said in a statement.

The KZN Legislature will hold its first sitting of the 7th term on Friday (today). This is where Members of the Provincial Legislature will elect the speaker, deputy speaker and the premier.

The Mercury

Related Topics:

dakwazulu nataldurbanelectionspoliticselections 2024