New minister for Cogta outlines challenges faced by municipalities

Newly appointed minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa has outlined the key priorities he will tackle to address the performance of municipalities. Hlabisa said corruption, lack of suitable skills, inability of some municipalities especially in the rural areas to attract the right skills are some of the challenges his new administration will have to address.

Over 133 municipalities across the country are facing some type of distress. Hlabisa, speaking to a news channel said he will engage with the department officials soon after he is sworn in and look for a way forward to assist the troubled municipalities. “A priority should be given as to what is the cause of dysfunctionality. Some municipalities are engulfed by corruption that has robbed billions of rands which eventually result in dysfunctionality when financial viability is no longer there. That will be on top of the things to attend to.

“Secondly, the availability of suitable qualified people in these municipalities. The municipalities in deep rural areas are unable to attract suitable qualified people who will make them function in terms of executing certain duties,” said the minister. He said the funding model of municipalities should also be visited as some of the municipalities are not able to raise money on their own. “The funding model needs to be visited so that you mitigate against the financial constraints that make the municipalities unable to meet their needs.” Hlabisa said in deep rural areas only the district municipality is able to attract skills because they have the money, and therefore, the environment to attract people to live there with their families.