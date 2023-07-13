New mobile app brings eThekwini municipal services directly to residents’ fingertips

Durban - The City has launched a new mobile app that will, according to eThekwini Municipality, make life easier for residents. City manager Musa Mbhele says the application was introduced as a preferred first point of contact for customers to enquire about any services rendered by eThekwini.

“The City is committed to improving customer services and service delivery. This app will make it that much easier to interact with the City. The app also proves that the City is embracing the digital age and moves us a step closer to achieving our ambition of being a smart City. I urge everyone to download and use the app,” he said in a statement on Thursday. The City said the app had a fresh look with easy functionality and was a quick and easy-to-use platform for residents and other municipal stakeholders to connect with the municipality. “Among key features of the app is that residents can report faults, view and pay their bills, upload their meter readings, find details of their councillors and much more,” said the municipality.

The City said the app was led by Sizakala Customer Centres and was a faster, transparent, and efficient way of receiving complaints and/or requests from citizens without them having to go to a walk-in centre or call a contact centre. Besides reporting faults or viewing bills, the app also had other functionalities such as news, traffic reports, places of interest, and more, it added. “To be able to access account information on the app, customers need to register for an e-services account and to use the login details for e-services to log into their bills on the app. This is to keep customer accounts secure,” said the municipality.