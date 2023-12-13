New police officers will help create safer communities - Hlomuka

The KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka welcomed the additional 181 cadet constables that were unveiled at a passing out parade at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday. The Parade was officiated by KZN police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Department said these police recruits are part of the 2023 project 10 000 recruitment drive countrywide to augment the number of police officers with the view to strengthen policing capacity and enhance police visibility. The new constables will be deployed to various stations and specialised units such as Public Order Police (POP), Visible Police (VISPOL) and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Hlomuka said said the eradication of crime remained a top priority for government

“This is indeed a welcome addition; these recruits will bolster our crime fighting initiatives.” He said this recruitment drive also formed part of the government’s plans to create sustainable job opportunities. The MEC said the passing out of these officers also sends a message to criminals that the government is closing ranks.

“We are taking the war against crime to new heights. We want to reassure all the people of KZN that we are committed to creating safer communities. This also means that businesses will be protected from criminal activity.” Hlomuka added that community safety is indeed our collective responsibility. “We also reiterate our call to all communities and the business sector to come to the fore and work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that we eradicate all criminal elements in our communities.”

In his speech Mkhwanazi, said these new constables were a crucial part of police efforts to combat and prevent emerging crime trends. “As we witness the conclusion of the intensive training undergone by 181 trainees on parade today, it is important to note that these new constables are part of a larger group of 8 616 trainees passing out in 11 separate parades across the country as part of our 2023 Project 10 000 police recruitment drive. “This initiative, spurred by the call from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, aims to strengthen our policing capacity and enhance police visibility,“ he said.