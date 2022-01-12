New R4 million sewerage system completed in Redcliffe, 600 families to benefit

DURBAN - A NEW sewerage system has been installed in Redcliffe, Verulam, for the Valleyview Housing Project which is set to begin next year. The project will benefit 600 families according to eThekwini Municipality.

The municipality, in a statement yesterday, said that the sewerage system project was completed at a cost of R4 million. Ward councillor Fakazi Mdletshe said the project was completed ahead of the construction phase to build 600 houses on the site. “The sewerage development is vital for the Valleyview Housing Project as it will ensure residents have basic services like flushable toilets and running water when they receive their houses,” he said.

The project created jobs for 35 local people while four local contractors were able to become sub-contractors, Mdletshe said. “This contributed to the development of local contractors while also promoting local economic development in the community,” said Mdletshe. When housing projects are conceptualised, plans must be made ahead of time to ensure that infrastructure is built to support the community and its needs, he said. He said roads, drainage systems, waste collection, water supply, wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure had been installed before the start of the project.

Picture: Supplied.