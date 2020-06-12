New SIU branch head is guarding SA’s coffers

Durban - Newly appointed head of the KZN branch of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Ashish Gosai, is passionate about fighting systemic corruption and suing the corrupt to recoup millions of rand stolen from state coffers. Gosai, 52, an admitted attorney, was appointed as head of the unit on June 1. He started his journey with the SIU in 2005, when he joined the team as a forensic lawyer conducting investigations. He was promoted to the position of senior forensic lawyer in 2012 and has been involved in several high profile national investigations, including the one into the SAPS lease with the National Department of Public Works, and other litigation matters on behalf of the unit. “We have two key functions and they are to investigate and to litigate, which sets us apart. I call it our superpower because we can sue in our name to recover on behalf of a government department. In the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial year, nationally, we set aside contracts to the value of R5.8billion and we prevented R500million in losses,” he said. “Contracts are usually declared invalid on the basis that process was not followed or there was a fraud involved,” Gosai said.

The unit has 600 employees nationally, including investigators, forensic accountants, lawyers and cyber experts, of which 76 are based in KwaZulu-Natal.

“To use a boxing analogy, we are fighting above our weight class. I think our results from the last financial year speaks directly to this,” he said.

In 2019/20 the national unit closed 2000 cases, submitted 19 reports to the Presidency, prevented R400million in losses, recovered R345m in cash, and set aside or deemed invalid contracts and administrative decisions to the value of R4.3m. The unit also referred cases - totalling R2.01billion- for civil litigation.

Gosai is upbeat about the govenment’s political will to fight corruption, pointing to the raft of investigation proclamations the president has made since he was appointed, including probes into the affairs of the embattled SAA, National Treasury and Eskom.

The SIU is funded by the Department of Justice and bills government departments for its investigations.

He said the unit had engaged with premier Sihle Zikalala to collaborate in the fight against corruption.

“We want to form and maintain a close bond with the office of the premier and become the de facto investigation agency that the provincial government relies on. We have built up a good relationship with the premier’s office. We wish to maintain this relationship and ensure that we can add value to this province by investigating and recovering losses sustained,” he said.

He said the unit had also engaged with the provincial standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

“We have seen a need for us to work together especially where we need to hold state institutions and their employees accountable in regard to remedial action we may have proposed. Scopa is now taking on this on our behalf and asking state institutions to account on matters where we have made such recommendations,” Gosai said.

“We cannot win this fight alone. Over the last year in KZN, we have had meaningful engagements with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Sars. Building such bridges allows us to reach our results faster, makes us more efficient and, most importantly, allows us to serve the people of this country by recovering or preventing losses, and ensuring the guilty parties are punished through disciplinary and/or criminal referrals.”

Investigations that the national SIU has been involved in recently include a multi-billion rand Department of Public Works investigation as well the SA Social Security Agency grant fraud, and the Masters Office probes involving the maladministration of funds.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the unit is involved in 30 investigations, including probing municipalities and a case of alleged fraud - involving seeds that the Department of Agriculture paid for but never received. He said the unit was in the process of suing the alleged culprits to recoup an undisclosed sum of money. The unit was also involved in the probe into the eThekwini Municipality orange bag tender, which it has referred to the NPA to pursue criminal charges.

“For KZN, it is building up partnerships with government to clean up the province. We have investigations into municipalities and some of the investigations have been concluded, we have made recommendations for criminal procedures, and we are pursing civil recoveries,” Gosai said.

“What we find with municipalities is that there is a lot of maladministration or not following the rules and not understanding the rules.

“If you want to go out on tender, processes in a municipality are dictated by the Municipal Finance Management Act, and we find a lot of processes just get skipped along the way and the money is spent. We pursue those matters and recover what we can,” he said.

He said the SIU also reported culprits, such as accountants and engineers, to professional councils for disciplinary action.

“I am pretty optimistic about where we are going and what we are going to achieve. It’s a long and hard road, and we must not shy away but there are going to be setbacks because we will have victories.

“We are starting to see more and more cases going to court,” he said.

The Mercury