In terms of the strategy, they want to deliver the cards within a period of seven days.
The department was commenting after The Mercury reported on Monday that there was a backlog of more than 100000 cards due to a broken printing machine and a production break over the festive season at the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), which is a division of the Department of Transport.
Although the DLCA is the sole producer of driver’s licences in South Africa, the facility is dependent on one production machine that is more than 20 years old.
Collen Msibi, the department’s head of communications, said that as at January6, 2020, there was a backlog of 124110 driver’s licence cards countrywide.