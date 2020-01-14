New strategy for driving licence cards









The National Department of Transport said it had devised a modernisation strategy to streamline the production and delivery of driving licence cards. Picture: Dumisani Dube African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - The National Department of Transport said it had devised a modernisation strategy to streamline the production and delivery of driving licence cards. In terms of the strategy, they want to deliver the cards within a period of seven days. The department was commenting after The Mercury reported on Monday that there was a backlog of more than 100000 cards due to a broken printing machine and a production break over the festive season at the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), which is a division of the Department of Transport. Although the DLCA is the sole producer of driver’s licences in South Africa, the facility is dependent on one production machine that is more than 20 years old. Collen Msibi, the department’s head of communications, said that as at January6, 2020, there was a backlog of 124110 driver’s licence cards countrywide.

“The backlog was triggered by a minor breakdown of the production machine in mid-December 2019, and compounded by staff taking leave over the festive season,” he said.

Msibi confirmed that the production machine was now operational and that staff members had commenced their duties.

“Staff will be working overtime to ensure that the backlog is cleared by mid-February,” he said.

Msibi said the department received an average of 60000 applications per week.

“The department has devised a modernisation ­strategy that involves the procurement of a new machine and the re-engineering of ­processes to ensure that cards are produced and delivered within seven working days,” he said.

The department appealed to those who had renewed their licences to check the status of their application by SMSing their ID number to 33214.

Msibi added that temporary driving licences were valid for six months.

