New tug jetty for Durban harbour

Durban - A R127 million newly constructed tug boat jetty that will increase the space for the berthing of tugs was unveiled on Tuesday by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) at the port of Durban. TNPA said the construction was initiated in line with the KwaZulu-Natal Port Master Plan, a programme that is set to position the Durban port as an international container hub.

“The completion of the project means the draft limitations and berthing space constraints have been eliminated – the port will now have sufficient berthing space and be able to consolidate the berthing of its marine fleet, which will increase operational efficiencies.” Malefetsane Setaka, a port engineer at the Port of Durban, said: “We started the project in 2021 and are pleased that we can unveil it today.” Setaka added that the construction included the dredging of the harbour basin to allow for bigger tugs, and the installation of electrical and communication cables and a water services piping network.

Captain Sabelo Mdlalose, the harbour master, said the new jetty would improve the way the harbour operated. “We can now have tugs here and we can also berth more crafts here. We also will be procuring a new craft soon. The position of the tug jetty also allows for easier access for us to service ships as quickly as possible.” Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, the port manager, said the jetty would enable quicker turnaround times for larger vessels that required additional tugs. Dweba-Kwetana said the completion of the project meant constraints had been eliminated.

“The older jetty could only accommodate 13 marine vessels, and the balance of the fleet was required to be berthed in other areas within the port. The new jetty makes the marine craft easily available to operations.” Dweba-Kwetana said that the project was implemented in two stages.