Durban - Councillors at Newcastle Municipality say scheduled power blackouts have been averted after the cash-strapped municipality allegedly struck a deal with Eskom. Members of Mpac (the Municipal Public Accounts Committee) were informed last week during a committee meeting that the municipality had reached an agreement with Eskom that would stop the power interruptions.

However, Agnes Mlambo, Eskom general manager for KwaZulu-Natal, said nothing had been signed with the municipality and a meeting had been scheduled for this week where some of the issues were likely to be addressed.

Councillors said the municipality had agreed to pay about R7million a month to service its growing Eskom debt.

Earlier this month Eskom put out a notice warning of impending power cuts because of unpaid electricity debt. The municipality owed about R213m.

“The agreement will be confirmed at a special council meeting on Wednesday (today), and there will be no supply interruptions,” said IFP caucus leader Thengamehlo Zulu.

Zulu, who sits on Mpac, said for the month of August, the municipality had coughed up R57m, adding that R50m would service their current account while R7m would service the debt.

“We were warned not to default again as that attracted interest from Eskom, and the power utility charges quite high interest.

“At least three or four agreements had been made before, and we defaulted,” he said.

“The areas under the municipality’s supply use about R50m worth of electricity per month. We were warned this was our current account and not to default on this amount.”

Zulu said the council had also negotiated for the monthly payment deadline to Eskom to be moved back.

“Eskom demands its money by the seventh of the month, but people do not get paid at the same time, some get paid by the 15th of the month which means the municipality cannot pay until after the 15th.”

Zulu said the municipality faced a serious challenge with non-payment.

“People are just not paying for services. Residents who live in town would not have accepted any interruptions because they pay their accounts and owe nothing to Eskom. It is the municipality that owes Eskom,” said Zulu.

EFF councillor Musa Thwala confirmed the arrangement entered into between Eskom and the municipality.

Mlambo also confirmed that the municipality had paid the R57m in August. Responding to claims that the municipality had asked for the payment date to Eskom to be changed, Mlambo said the municipality had made appeals to Eskom that were being deliberated on.

Attempts to get comment from the municipality were unsuccessful.

