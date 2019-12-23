Ntuthuko Mahlaba has urged other elected leaders to work together with their respective communities to ensure effective development in their areas.
The servant leader said every town should be clean for its economy to grow or it would struggle to attract potential investors and visitors.
The clean-up campaign was initiated five weeks ago by 14 volunteers from different municipal departments, community members and professionals who rallied together to fight littering.
Mahlaba said the numbers had grown and now close to 200 volunteers were doing clean-ups in the Newcastle CBD - and in townships.