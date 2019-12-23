Newcastle mayor cleans up the streets









Durban - The Newcastle mayor is leading by example and has swopped his suit for an overall to lead a group of volunteers who clean the town’s streets twice a week. Ntuthuko Mahlaba has urged other elected leaders to work together with their respective communities to ensure effective development in their areas. The servant leader said every town should be clean for its economy to grow or it would struggle to attract potential investors and visitors. The clean-up campaign was initiated five weeks ago by 14 volunteers from different municipal departments, community members and professionals who rallied together to fight littering. Mahlaba said the numbers had grown and now close to 200 volunteers were doing clean-ups in the Newcastle CBD - and in townships.

“Even though employed workers do their jobs, our town is still not squeaky clean. It is an ongoing campaign and has now gained momentum and the results are looking good. We work twice a week - Wednesdays and Sundays - where our volunteers clean.

“For businesses and investors to come to the town, we need to ensure they operate and invest in a good environment. We were so happy when we received support, even from the homeless and drug users, who are part of the clean-up operation,” said Mahlaba.

Mahlaba, who has been part of the clean-up from the start, said it was good to be part of the activities.

“Being part of the clean-ups is all about taking the initiative to work with people in making change in the town. What I am doing is not degrading. Before I’m a mayor, I’m a member of the community. The role given to me doesn’t mean I must distance myself from community activities. I enjoy picking up dirt. I take it as normal day in the office. It may not be my mandate to pick up dirt and sweep the streets, but as a leader you must lead by example. I do this out of love for my town and the community I’m serving,” he said.

Elected leaders needed to work for the community, he said. “Some leaders are only involved with the community when elections are approaching, which is wrong. After the election, they no longer participate in community activities. We need to live among the people instead of at a distance.”

Opposition parties in the municipality have alleged that the use of volunteers to clean the town was due to a staff shortage in the municipality.

Last month, the municipality fired 223 workers which crippled service delivery in the municipality.

The workers, mostly from the Community Services Department which includes refuse collectors and traffic officials, were dismissed after a dispute over unpaid overtime ended in a violent confrontation on September 25. Workers had tried to barricade Mahlaba and speaker Samkelisiwe Yende inside the Farmers’ Hall building.

Municipal workers blockaded all entrances and exits. A rock hurled by a protester struck Mahlaba in the face.

Mahlaba acknowledged the critical staff shortage in the municipality, adding that “we are going to fill those positions as soon as possible”.

