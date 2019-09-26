Newcastle mayor hit with brick in fracas







Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba Durban - The mayor of the Newcastle municipality was allegedly hit in the face with a brick during a fist fight between his bodyguards and municipal workers yesterday. There were also allegations that bodyguards had assaulted a worker with a sjambok. South African Municipal Workers Union representative in Newcastle, Jabu Mokoena, and IFP caucus leader, Thengamehlo Zulu, witnessed the brawl. It started after workers tried to barricade mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba and Speaker Samkelisiwe Yende inside the Farmers Hall building with municipal trucks. The officials had participated in a council meeting. The workers had been protesting since the morning about not receiving their overtime pay.

Mokoena said: “Yesterday was pay-day and not all the overtime pay for August had been paid. Some workers received 20% and others 30%.

“This was not the first time this had happened. It also happened in March this year,” she said.

The affected workers are in the Community Services Unit, and include traffic officers and refuse collectors.

Mokoena said municipal manager Musa Mayisela told them that the council had run out of money in the bank. He said that next month it might not just be overtime that they did not get, but wages.

“We were not satisfied with that response and we approached Yende, who was attending a council meeting. We waited until that meeting concluded and she came out and ignored us,” she said.

She said the situation quickly deteriorated into a physical clash, as bodyguards shoved the workers out of the way.

“The fight was started by bodyguards. I saw them chase someone with a sjambok, and another person was assaulted. Those who were attacked will be opening criminal cases today.”

Zulu said the workers had blocked most entry and exit points to the venue with trucks.

“There was one gate that was still open, and when politicians tried to get out that way the workers rushed to close it, and a fight broke out between them and the bodyguards.

“Overtime is one of our biggest expenses. We are paying between R8million and R10m on overtime per month. This is very high, the municipality is seeking to implement cost-cutting measures and this is one of the areas that is going to be affected.”

He said the abuse of overtime was widespread in the Community Services Unit and most workers hardly worked during the day, and started their shifts in the afternoon so they could claim overtime.

“We have a situation here that some people are claiming overtime that is double their monthly salary. That means that a person would have worked for 80 hours. It is not possible that we have people working 80 hours a week,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe said the chaos was started by workers and the mayor’s bodyguards.

He said: “We suspect that during the scuffle, the mayor was hit with a brick, as he has a bruise on his face.”

He said the municipality could not pay overtime, as it was in financial distress and had prioritised other payments.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said they had received a report about a strike but were still awaiting the details of what the root cause was.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said no injuries were reported, and no case had been opened.

The Mercury