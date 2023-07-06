Newcastle mayor says progress has been made in delivering services to residents

Durban - Mayor of Newcastle Municipality Xolani Dube said the municipality has made progress in making sure residents receive much-needed support and services that they deserve. In a statement on Thursday, the mayor said this comes after a financial cloud hung over the municipality for the past few years.

Dube said the leadership of the municipality went back to the drawing board to devise strategies that will ensure that service delivery is improved despite the financial challenges it is facing. He provided a progress update on some of the projects the municipality has undertaken. “After receiving multiple complaints on our social media platforms regarding the state of the roads in the municipality, I took up the challenge and gathered all the municipality’s experts to accompany me on site visits to inspect the extent of the damage on the various roads and to come up with solutions to address these damages,” said the mayor.

Dube said as a result, the Madadeni road project was completed. He said this road will assist commuters, especially children, to gain better access to their schools as the road will serve as a connection between Ikhwezi and section 1. “I am also pleased to announce that the long troubled Enyokeni main road has been regravelled. We have indeed heard the cries of the community of ward 26 and as a listening and caring government of the people, did everything in our power to solve the dire road situation in Enyokeni,” he said.

In addition, the mayor said that during July the municipality will be issuing more than 600 title deeds to the community of Osizweni, Madadeni, Charlestown and other areas. Dube added that the municipality commissioned another new road and storm water drainage project in Osizweni on Thursday. He urged the residents of Newcastle to continue trusting in the municipality to improve their living conditions.