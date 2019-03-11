DURBAN - Road repairs are under way in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, after extensive damage was caused by heavy rain on Friday afternoon. The rain resulted in floods in the CBD’s main streets where the water rose above pavement level and entered some businesses.

Osizweni township resident Sandile Magaqa said he had just knocked off from work when the rain started.

“The water was just below my knees. There was a car also that was left submerged in water after the driver attempted to drive through a flooded road,” said Magaqa.

Magaqa said the municipality had failed to improve the drainage systems, especially in Osizweni and Madadeni.

“It’s the municipality’s duty to make sure that they install proper drainage systems and they must renovate the old drainage systems,” he said. Sbonelo Mtshali, a manager in the Newcastle mayor’s office, said municipal officials had visited most of the areas that were damaged.

“It was very heavy rain that caused huge damage to roads. We are working very hard to make sure that the roads are repaired by Monday (today),” he said.

Mtshali added that there were problems with the drainage system in some areas.

“Some draining pipes are old, which resulted in the road being damaged as the water could not move properly underneath.

“We will make sure that we replace the old pipes to avoid such incidents in future,” he said.

On its Facebook page, the municipality said several roads in the CBD had been flooded including Allen street, Ayliff street , Magnolia Street and Kirkland Street.

It urged residents to avoid using these routes until further notice.

