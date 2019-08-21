A poster from the movie Uncovered, which a Newcastle cinema house has refused to screen, causing an uproar among local movie fans.

Durban - Newcastle residents are up in arms after they were told that a movie that was filmed in the town would be aired in all cinemas nationwide except in Newcastle. Uncovered is an action-thriller movie about a fearless female journalist who takes on a corrupt mine industrialist. It also touches on the issue of land expropriation.

Filmed predominately in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, the movie is set against the backdrop of a coal-mining community that is on the brink of collapse.

Sandile Mando, the chairperson of the Newcastle TV and Film Association, said that Victorian Theatres had refused to air the movie because it was privately distributed.





Mando said more than 50 people from Newcastle were featured in the movie.

“Most of the crew is from Newcastle, 30-plus extras are from Newcastle and most of the roles were occupied by locals, which makes more people want to see the movie.

“We have tried to speak to the owners of the cinema, but we have not gotten anywhere,” said Mando.

He said that there was only one ­cinema in Newcastle, and creative people in the area were discouraged by this.

Mando said that if people wanted to watch the movie, they had to go to Durban or Gauteng.

“What about those who can’t afford to drive all the way?” he asked, adding that it was clear that if you were in Newcastle and you wanted to be successful in the film industry, you needed to pack your bags and go to the big cities.

“The film industry also plays a big role in terms of upgrading the economy of the city.

“A lot of people travel to Durban and want to visit KwaMashu, which is featured in the popular TV shows Uzalo and Ihostela. We feel that Newcastle can also benefit in terms of tourism,” he said.

The movie’s producer, Zuko Nodada, said that they were an independent distributor and had tried to engage with the cinema management, but they had not been receptive.

“They told us that our movie did not come through a recognised film distributor. That is just an excuse because Ster-Kinekor and Nu-Metro will be airing the movie in their ­cinemas.

“This is an attempt to sabotage the movie and frustrate the people of Newcastle, because we are thinking of bringing the movie to the town using a projector,” said Nodada.

Victorian Theatres manager Jan Victory said it received a release sheet every week stating which movies it was allowed to release in their cinema, and if it was not on its release sheet, it could not air it.

“The guys that made the movie only said that they were selling it as an independent product, not through a distributor.

“On our terms and conditions, we have to go through a distributor. We have been getting complaints from people as to why we’re not airing this movie, and we have been trying to ask the producers to let it be distributed to all other cinemas through Nu-metro or Ster-Kinekor,” Victory said.

The movie will be showing in cinemas nationwide from August 30.

