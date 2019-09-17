Newcastle municipality, which owes Eskom more than R150 million, says it is working hard to ensure there are no power cuts in the town at the end of the month. Photo: EPA

Durban - Newcastle municipality, which owes Eskom more than R150 million, says it is working hard to ensure there are no power cuts in the town at the end of the month. This according to acting municipality manager Muzi Mayisela, who said that the municipality was busy with discussions regarding the matter.

“We sat on Thursday last and we will also meet this week to finalise our discussions. We will go to Eskom with something tangible because they are willing to sign the agreement that we bring. During the course of the week, we will have to go to Eskom with our plan,” said Mayisela.

The municipality owes Eskom R177m, which had been accumulating since May 2017.

Eskom issued a notice to the municipality last month stating that there would be indefinite blackouts from September 30 because of the municipality’s inability to pay its debt.

The municipality together with the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the provincial Treasury have met representatives from Eskom since the notice was issued to broker a payment plan.

Mayisela said the municipality began accumulating the debt after it fell into financial distress in 2015.

“It was hard to do most things like paying service providers, Eskom, and for other services. In 2016, the financial situation worsened and in 2017 we started to have discussions with Eskom as we were behind with our payments,” he said.

He admitted that the municipality had previously had three payment agreements with Eskom that it failed to honour.

In response to whether there was a possibility of power cuts, Mayisela said it would be very unfortunate if that happened.

“We are going to try our level best to ensure that there is electricity. It would be very bad that the community who paid for their electricity experience a blackout, that would be a disaster.”

Department spokesperson Senzo Mzila said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka would be meeting with the community to give them an update on Thursday.

“The MEC will be travelling to Newcastle but at the moment there are ongoing meetings between the department, and also the municipality to find a way forward,” he said.

The Mercury