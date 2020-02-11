Newlands baby in drain: One year later, we reflect on the dramatic rescue effort









Rescue teams at the scene Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - The little girl, who was rescued during a dramatic four-hour rescue in Newlands East last year, has celebrated her first birthday. According to a source, the toddler turned one earlier this week and remains in a place of safety. However, her start to life almost ended in tragedy if not for the quick thinking of a local resident and perseverance of rescue teams who dug for hours in the hot sun to retrieve her from the drain. On February 11, 2019, emergency crews rushed to Herring Circle after resident, Iyron Lovedale heard the infant's cries while he was walking along the road. He said he stopped and asked his friend if he could hear the crying and he managed to lift the drain lid and saw the little girl's tiny body. By the time emergency crews arrived, the water pressure inside the pipe had pushed the baby further down from where she was thought to have been dumped.

eThekwini Fire teams, SAPS Search and Rescue and other teams managed to set up a trace to where the baby was. Officers from various units set to digging around the area where the baby could be heard.

Emergency teams working to rescue a baby girl from a drain in Newlands East this morning. pic.twitter.com/IBPKayzeTz — LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) February 11, 2019

After almost three hours, two of the rescuers managed to pull the baby girl to safety. Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said the baby was taken to an awaiting ambulance and assessed by paramedics.

She was then airlifted to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Cato Manor.

She was given a clean bill of health and taken to a place of safety.

The large crowd of residents cheered and clapped as the baby was lifted out from the pipe.

“You are real heroes today,” the shouted at the multi-disciplinary emergency crews at the site.

The baby's mother, who cannot be named as she has two older children, was arrested 7 days after the dramatic rescue. She was charged with attempted murder and was granted R5000 bail last year in July in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court. The woman's last court appearance was postponed and she is due back in court again, soon.

