Durban - The little girl, who was rescued during a dramatic four-hour rescue in Newlands East last year, has celebrated her first birthday.
According to a source, the toddler turned one earlier this week and remains in a place of safety. However, her start to life almost ended in tragedy if not for the quick thinking of a local resident and perseverance of rescue teams who dug for hours in the hot sun to retrieve her from the drain.
On February 11, 2019, emergency crews rushed to Herring Circle after resident, Iyron Lovedale heard the infant's cries while he was walking along the road.
He said he stopped and asked his friend if he could hear the crying and he managed to lift the drain lid and saw the little girl's tiny body.
By the time emergency crews arrived, the water pressure inside the pipe had pushed the baby further down from where she was thought to have been dumped.