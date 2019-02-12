Emergency crews with the baby girl Picture: Se-Anne Rall

DURBAN - The infant girl, pulled from a storm-water pipe in Newlands East on Monday morning, is said to be ‘doing well’. She has since been moved to another hospital and is in a stable condition.

The baby, named ‘Storm’ by the man who found her, was rescued following an almost three-hour operation that saw emergency teams dig a trench and break a pipe in order to get to the little girl.





Once removed from the pipe, she was airlifted to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital ( IALCH) for a check-up. At IALCH, the baby was seen to by trauma specialist, Dr Timothy Hardcastle, who said she had to be warmed up due to her being exposed to cold temperatures while inside the drain.

“Apart from minor scratches on her chest and dirt on her body, she was in a satisfactory condition,” he said.

The little girl is expected to be discharged from hospital and released in the care of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a case of attempted murder has been opened at the Newlands East police station. No arrests have been made as yet.

