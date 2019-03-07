#Newlandscrash accused says he does not want to be photographed because he fears for his life— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 7, 2019
@TheMercurySA
He said based on the reaction of the community, he did not give his address as he feared for his life.— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 7, 2019
Sboniso Zwane has been charged with 3 counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless and negligent driving. @TheMercurySA— LoisLane 📝📸 (@seannerall) March 7, 2019