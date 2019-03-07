Community members stoned the Quantum taxi that ploughed into three teenage schoolgirls on Wednesday. The residents took to the streets to demand speed humps and improved road safety in the area. Photo by Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The driver accused of knocking over four school pupils in KwaMashu yesterday, has been remanded in custody until next week.



Sboniso Petros Zwane appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on charges of culpable homicide.





He declined the media's request to photograph him saying that he did not want to put his children or family's lives in danger. Dressed in a blue and white collared golfer and naby blue shorts, he said he also feared for his own life.





It is alleged that Zwane crashed into the school girls along Dumisani Makhaye Drive as they were walking to school. He then allegedly fled the scene. Three of the girls were declared dead at the scene while the fourth girl remains in hospital.





Zwane is believed to have reported the crash at the Kwamashu police station where he was arrested. The families of the girls declined to speak to the media outside the court.





#Newlandscrash accused says he does not want to be photographed because he fears for his life

