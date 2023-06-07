Newly repaired pump station vandalised in uMlazi, water supply interrupted

Durban - EThekwini Municipality has condemned the vandalism of the newly repaired uMlazi 4 Pump Station that has resulted in the interruption of water supply to uMlazi Z, AA, and BB sections. The City said in a statement on Wednesday that the pump station, which pumps water to the uMlazi 5 Reservoir, recently began operating after the pumps were repaired.

Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said electric cables were cut and stolen. She said the control panel was also damaged, adding that the incident was an act of “sheer destruction by those who care little about the suffering of the community”. “The City appeals to community members to work with it to clamp down on this unlawful conduct which impedes service delivery and frustrates communities,” said Khuzwayo. She said the City’s technical team was assessing the damage.

“In the meantime, the City has mobilised water tankers to provide relief to affected residents,” she said. Newly repaired uMlazi 4 Pump Station vandalised causing an interruption to the water supply. Picture: Supplied.

Newly repaired uMlazi 4 Pump Station vandalised causing an interruption to the water supply. Picture: Supplied. Meanwhile, in an alert on the City’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning, the municipality informed residents of a planned interruption of water supply from the steel trunk main between uMlazi Filters and the uMlazi 2 Reservoir from today at 7am until noon. The City said the interruption was necessary for work to be carried out, including isolating the steel trunk main to clean the dirt box.