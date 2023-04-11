Durban - The National Freedom Party (NFP) has announced that it has resolved to expel councillors defying the party by voting with the opposition in various municipalities where the party is represented. The NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe said during a crucial meeting in Durban on Tuesday that the party took a decision to act against those not toeing the party line, adding that it was a unanimous decision. He added that the party had resolved to work with the ANC and the EFF in hung municipalities.

"We have taken the decision to act against those councillors who, for whatever reason, defy the party. Failing to toe the party line is viewed as a serious offence. In fact, it's insubordination, which is taken very seriously according to the party’s constitution. We therefore resolved to act against those disregarding the instructions. "Ill-discipline and lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. Anarchists will be dealt with henceforth. The message is clear to our public representatives: either you toe the line or you go. It's as simple as that,” Mdletshe said. He added that in respect of much-talked-about liquidation claims, the party resolved to engage service providers as it had previously done.