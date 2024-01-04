Ngema ‘wanted the best for artists’

Artists, friends and provincial government leaders gathered at the Playhouse in Durban on Wednesday to pay tribute to playwright, actor, theatre producer and singer Mbongeni Ngema. Ngema was killed in a car accident on December 27.

Khwezi Kunene, the chairperson of the Playhouse council, said that there were numerous productions from Ngema that were performed at the Playhouse. “Dr Ngema joined the playhouse in the late 1990s as the director in the musicals’ department. The doors of the Durban Playhouse were always open for Dr Ngema until his last production which was staged about three weeks ago.” Kunene said Ngema was also involved in their community arts festivals.

Joy Mbewana, president of the Cultural & Creative Industries Federation of South Africa, said Ngema was a close friend. “I was close with him and was present when his last production was performed here at the Playhouse. I also know that he had major plans to celebrate 30 years of democracy in South Africa. He was so talented that everything he used to write sought to address something in our country.”

Describing Ngema as a perfectionist, she said he taught discipline as a performer. “He worked hard to get his plays and message on stage. He played his part in ensuring that South Africa was liberated from apartheid.” Norman Qobolo, one of Ngema’s friends, said that he worked with Ngema on projects.

“My job was to put together business proposals so that we can get funding for the projects. Ngema was concerned that a lot of black artists were not getting funding.” Qobolo said that Ngema always wanted to work with young people on stage. “He believed that it could be another production that was as successful as Sarafina! and go to all parts of the world.

“He was concerned that less than one percent of the budget of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture actually goes to performers. We know that he would have wanted the best for artists.” KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said “a big tree has fallen”. “Our country would not be where it is today if the film and theatre industry did not highlight apartheid. Ngema played a major role in this. We can only support the legacy of Ngema by supporting other artists and the Playhouse.”

Sboniso Duma, KZN MEC Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs said that Ngema is a revolutionary giant. “He wrote creative history. We understand what he meant to us.” Former president Jacob Zuma said that Ngema had planned to meet with him to discuss a production about his life.

“Ngema was a hero among heroes. He mentored many people who are now hugely successful. “It is shocking that today we are here to bid him farewell. We were friends, and this is a great loss for the country and the international community that knew him. He was a freedom fighter who was able to communicate the atrocities of apartheid in song,” Zuma said.