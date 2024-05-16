Nhlamulo Ndhlela not axed, says MK Party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) on Wednesday said its national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, had not been fired, attributing suggestions of his dismissal to “a misunderstanding on social media”. The party said in a statement: “We want to categorically confirm that Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela remains the MKP’s national head of communication and spokesperson of our organisation.”

Ndhlela, on Wednesday said he still holds his position and that the party’s focus is on the upcoming manifesto launch which will be held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. “I am still the national spokesperson for the MK Party, nothing has changed and we are busy with preparations for our upcoming manifesto,” said Ndhlela. The party last month expelled senior leaders including Jabulani Khumalo, who registered the party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson.

The party also made changes in its youth leadership structures, removing Bonginkosi Khanyile as the Youth League president well as deputy president Thapelo Maishaand Philani Gazuzu, who held the position of Gauteng co-ordinator. Khumalo sent a letter to the IEC earlier this month, accusing MKP leader Jacob Zuma of committing several acts of misconduct that brought the party into disrepute and causing confusion with the broader public. He also asked the IEC to remove Zuma as a party candidate for the elections but the IEC said only the party leaders could make such a request.