According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics responded to the scene just before noon, where they found members of the public extricating people from the rubble.
“Nine people were treated and stabilised at the scene for minor injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The SAPS search and rescue dog was brought to the scene to confirm that there were no further casualties,” said Jamieson.
Adam Merasi, of the Durban Central Fire Department, said the second floor of the building had caved in.
Merasi said inspectors came to verify that nothing else was going to collapse in the building before shutting it down, adding that it took them less than 10 minutes to remove people who had been trapped inside.