Nine injured in Durban building collapse









Nine people were injured when a building in Pixley KaSeme (West) Street near Warwick Avenue partially collapsed yesterday. The eThekwini Municipality’s fire department and police Search and Rescue and other emergency services responded to the incident. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Nine people, including a 2-year-old child, were injured after a structural collapse at a building on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street in Durban yesterday. According to Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics responded to the scene just before noon, where they found members of the public extricating people from the rubble. “Nine people were treated and stabilised at the scene for minor injuries before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The SAPS search and rescue dog was brought to the scene to confirm that there were no further casualties,” said Jamieson. Adam Merasi, of the Durban Central Fire Department, said the second floor of the building had caved in. Merasi said inspectors came to ­verify that nothing else was going to collapse in the building before shutting it down, adding that it took them less than 10 minutes to remove people who had been trapped inside.

“The structure from the inside that collapsed was more of a brittle material instead of reinforcement concrete which would have taken much longer. This building has been condemned for years by the city.

“The nature of the building is not liveable, and you cannot do any type of business in it. The building does not correspond with the city’s by-laws,” said Merasi.

A shop owner who was renting a premisis in the building where the collapse took place for R8000 a month, Bibimba Mufaume, said he strongly believed that the collapse was due to water leaks.

“We have been having a problem with water leaks inside the shop for some time now, and we did notify the owner of the building who promised to sort it out. I did not know that the building was condemned years ago, that is new to me,” said Mufaume.

The KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, called for a full investigation into the incident.

The department said disaster management officials had been deployed to work with eThekwini Municipality to help the affected families, assess the damage and get to the bottom of what could have caused the collapse.

“We are very concerned about this incident and we have called for an investigation into what could have led to it,” said Hlomuka.

The municipality’s acting head of communications, Mandla Nsele, said the building in question had previously been served with a contravention notice by the city Health Unit as it was identified as a health hazard.

“Consequently, the city has now taken the decision to lock down the building. The owner will be served with a new contravention notice that requires him to get an engineer to carry out the required remedial work. Once this remedial work is complete the city will review whether to open the building again,” said Nsele.

