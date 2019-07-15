One person was killed and three others seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in left the M13 Freeway whilst going up Fields Hill and collided into a tree on Sunday morning. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - Nine people were killed and eight others injured in various accidents on KwaZulu-Natal roads at the weekend. Yesterday five people were killed in a horrific crash in Bergville when their vehicle crashed into a tree.

Also yesterday morning, in a similar incident, one person was killed and three others were injured when their vehicle left the M13 while going up Field’s Hill and crashed into a tree.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived at the scene to find the vehicle pinned against the tree and all four occupants trapped inside.

He said the rescue took more than two hours and once the driver was cut free he went into cardiac arrest and was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, three people were killed in separate accidents on the R102 in Verulam.

Meanwhile, a man and a woman were seriously injured when they fell from a bridge down an embankment on Escom Road in Pinetown early yesterday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene “to hear screams from below”, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“They (paramedics) used torches and could see two people down the bank. They immediately called for rescue personnel before gearing up and making their way down to the injured.”

Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the two people. Rescue Tech arrived to help them and planned a complex rope rescue system, allowing a specialised stretcher to be lowered to retrieve the two injured people.

“At this stage the events leading up to the two falling down the embankment are unknown.

“However, the SAPS were at the scene and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

The Mercury