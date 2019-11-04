Nine killed in weekend crashes









Durban - Nine people were killed in two accidents on KwaZulu-Natal’s roads at the weekend. In one crash yesterday, four ­people died and eight were injured after a truck and a bakkie collided on the Selby Msimang Road near Henley Dam in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.30pm and found four people, including a young child, with fatal injuries.

They were declared dead on the scene.

“Three people sustained critical injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

“Four other patients sustained moderate injuries,” said Herbst.

He said that all patients were treated on the scene and once stabilised were transported to hospital.

In another incident, five people were killed and 42 were injured in a bus accident on the R56 near Kokstad, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is alleged that the bus driver lost control and the bus left the road.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident happened in the early hours of the morning, when the bus left the road and crashed.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that police were investigating culpable homicide charges in connection with the bus crash.

